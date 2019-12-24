The former manager of singer Fameye, Ogidi Brown, is currently trending on social media after he was spotted signing his latest artiste while schnapps and eggs lay beside the record label contract.

The Chief Executive Officer of OGB music was full of happiness announcing to his fans his newest member, Cryme Officer, in series of photos on Instagram on Monday.

What arrested the attention of many were the schnapps and eggs which looked like a prerequist for the music deal to be inked.

Rumours suggest Ogidi Brown has developed trust issues with emerging acts because his former act, Fameye, broke his heart when he left his label after his ‘Nothing I Get’ song became a hit.

SEE MORE:

Others also suggest that the Schnapps and eggs are to keep the contract under the “eyes of the gods” because musicians tend to disrespect managers who help them attain the limelight.

Many reasons provided in the comment box under the post suggest Ogidi Brown has truly learnt his lesson when it comes to signing contracts.

Meanwhile, people have showered praises on Cryme Officer for his bravery to carry on with the music deal.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Ogidi Brown had the caption:

“Glory be to God @cryme_officer is officially signed under #OGBMUSIC. Ghana watch out for him💥💥OGBMUSIC never disappoints. I thank God for this day.”

See the photos below: