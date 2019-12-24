The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has called for an end to what it describes as the victimisation of political opponents.



In a Christmas message, signed by Chairman of the party, Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond, the PPP raised reservations about the banking sector cleanup undertaken by the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry.



“Unfortunately, the indescribable gift that God gave to us which we are to emulate in our gift-giving act, is lost to many as a result of the untold economic hardship in the country.”



"So-called reforms in the financial sector have thrown tens of thousands of workers into unemployment and millions suffering due to the effects of the panic withdrawal of deposits and investments orchestrated to cause the collapse of indigenous financial institutions. Many contractors and their workers and families cannot find joy due to the heartless and deliberate decision of the rulers to ignore legacy debts," the party noted.



PPP – LET’S CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AND NOT OBSERVE IT



The Progressive People’s Party wishes to convey its special greetings to all Ghanaians as we celebrate Christmas in honour of the birth of Jesus Christ.



In celebrating Christmas we celebrate the love and condescension of God. And, as the angel said, the birth of Jesus Christ is “good news.” This good news is supposed to be celebrated. We know that the angel said the news of Jesus’ birth would cause “great joy” and would be “for all the people”. As Citizens, we cannot help but testify that not all Ghanaians are able this year 2019 to celebrate and be glad with good tidings.



Our expectation that this joyful season celebration will cause great joy for all Ghanaians will not be fulfilled due to politics of exclusion and vindictiveness. Privileged friends and family of the ruling class contrasts sharply with a Saviour born in a manger.



So-called reforms in the financial sector have thrown tens of thousands of workers into unemployment and millions suffering due to the effects of the panic withdrawal of deposits and investments orchestrated to cause the collapse of indigenous financial institutions. Many contractors and their workers and families cannot find joy due to the heartless and deliberate decision of the rulers to ignore “legacy debts”.



Christmas is a season of love, togetherness and merry-making. If Christmas teaches us to give to the poor, how can the newly minted poor give? Where are the indigenous entrepreneurs to give and offer hope to the poor?



It is our hope that the millions of suffering Citizens will remember in 2020 the architects of their suffering and look to the party that stands for Peace and Prosperity for all, the PPP, to alleviate their suffering.



We pray for unending Peace for all in 2020 and call on all political parties to understand that jobs and prosperity are the best guarantors of peace.



We pray for an end to the victimization of political opponents. We call on men and women of goodwill to lift their voices and open their hearts and pray for the rulers to adopt more inclusive attitudes.



Merry Christmas and a Peaceful, prosperous 2020 to all Citizens!



Signed,



Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond



National Chairman