It appears that the question seeking to know if Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are in a romantic relationship has been answered. The songstress says it is nobody’s business.

It would be recalled that the superstars have been alleged to be lovers as they are mostly seen together in public places and engaging in activities which portray them to be in a relationship.

But, during her ‘Everything Savage Concert’ on Monday, December 23, Tiwa openly addressed and seemingly confirmed the relationship with Wizkid, saying she might be older but she is sweet.