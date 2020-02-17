Actor Kofi Adjorlolo has once again warned movie producers who owe him to pay or else he will use other means to retrieve his money.

A few days ago, the award-winning actor came out to say some film producers owe him for some works he did for them and that brought lots of conversation in the media.

In a recent interview on Onua FM, Kofi Adjorlolo said, “I schooled in the Ashanti Region so I know ‘Antoa’ and I’m a Voltarian from Klikor Agbozume which is not far from ‘Nogokpo’.

“When Ola Michael contacted me for ‘Mad House’ movie, they gave me 12 scenes. It was left with just one scene but I had to leave for a funeral, when I came back I sent a message to them asking when I can come and finish my last scene and they never got back to me again.”

Host Christian Agyei Frimpong prompted Kofi Adjorlolo that Ola Michael is from ‘Antoa’ but the veteran actor quickly asked the host if he knows Klikor Agbozume.

“If they don’t pay me my money, there are ways I can get my money, it’s not just me but I’m fighting for the entire movie industry,” he insisted.

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) threatened to ban veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo for going public about debts some Ghanaian producers owe him but during the interview on Anigye Mmre, Kofi Adjorlolo said he doesn’t care about FIPAG banning him.

“How many old actors do we have in the industry?” he asked.

“If they want to ban me they should go ahead because this is not the first time,” he said.