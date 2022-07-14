Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted after chancing on the news that actor Kofi Adjorlolo is allegedly willing to marry his mother, Madam Evelyn Elsie Amevega.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the On God hitmaker said he has no issues with Kofi Adjorlolo if the news is true.

According to him, he has not been informed on the matter because “I am not in good terms with my mum.”

Additionally, Shatta Wale praised Kofi Adjorlolo for allegedly making the move because “he is a prominent man and I have no issues with him.”

Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Wale’s mom take a selfie

I don’t know about it because I am not that close to my mum like that. I am rather close to my dad. Likewise, I have seen the story online, but I do not know how true it is.

Kofi Adjorlolo is a prominent man, and he has paid off his dues with regard to his career. He is a great man, so if he wants to marry my mum, it is good.

It is a famous family… Kofi Adjorlolo is like Denzel Washington here. He has every right to move to her, Shatta Wale told Andy Dosty.

