Filmmakers Akuapem Poloo and Kofi Adjorlolo got the eyes of other crew members fixated on them when they began a lovey-dovey adventure.

The two, who were on the set of an upcoming movie, took advantage of their leisure time to eulogise each other in a romantic manner.

Earlier reports suggested that the two are lovers, but they were quick to debunk the claims, describing each other as father and daughter.

However, the latest video captured them planting pecks on each other’s cheeks, amid a proposal from Kofi Adjorlolo seeking the hand of the mother-of-one in marriage.

“I am left with two years to be 70. If we were in America, she will be my wife. I wanna marry a young girl but in Ghana here, when you go for a small girl, they will talk talk,” he joked.

Poloo joined in the joke and revealed she is ever ready to be Mrs Adjorlolo.

