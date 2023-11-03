Controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo has won her first award since converting to Islam.

The actress now known as Haniya was adjudged the 2023 Creative Art Personality of the Year at the Islamic Personality Awards.

Her Muslim brothers and sisters chanted her name as she walked up on stage at the National Theatre to receive her award.

The award scheme aims at recognizing, honoring and celebrating the exceptional efforts of the Muslim Ummah.

Poloo expressed her gratitude for the honor, and thanked Muslims for accepting her into the religion.

Her fans including celebrities on social media congratulated her for attaining this great feat.

Watch video below: