The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described as distasteful recent sex scandals involving some Ghanaian female second-cycle students, which had gone viral on social media.

“We unreservedly condemn such acts as they contravened the norms and values of the Ghanaian society,” Mr. Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General, GES, noted.

The authorities, he said, had taken a serious view of the issue and observed that most, unfortunately, majority of such acts involved female students.

“The GES would not countenance such humiliating acts. Surely, the authorities would crack the whip as and when necessary,” he told participants at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Effiduase Senior High Commercial School (EFFISCO), Effiduase, in the Sekyere-East District of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Boateng advised authorities of second-cycle institutions to as a matter of urgency, strengthen their guidance and counseling units, to be able to perform their duties efficiently, especially in the area of sensitizing students to conform to societal norms in their behaviour.

“Sometimes, some of these disgraceful practices are done out of ignorance and peer pressure,” the GES Deputy Director-General noted.

Commenting on the recent directive to restrict the payment of Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) dues and levies, he said the authorities would not back down on its resolve in spite of pleas from certain quarters.

“We will resist any attempt to go back to the old ways because it is the responsibility of the PTA to explore innovative ways of securing funds for their projects,” Mr. Boateng insisted.

“The lack of PTA dues and levies should not be a barrier to finding innovative ways to fund school projects,” he remarked.