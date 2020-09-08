Burna Boy has shared photos in which he is seen wearing Manchester United’s customised jersey for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Expressing how honoured he is to be among the first people to receive it, he said:

Honoured to be one of the first to receive this #NEWKITALERT #READYFORTHENOISE.

The ‘African Giant’ had the number 23 written behind the jersey in the second photo he shared with his fans.

Interestingly, off his latest ‘Twice As Tall’ album, Burna Boy’s 10th track is also called 23, which is loved by many of his music fans.

