Richard Osebo Brown, the baby daddy of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has made an appearance on BBC Pidgin and he can’t keep calm.

In a video sighted on Osebo’s Instagram page, he is seen speaking about his fashion sense and what motivates him to dress the way he does.

Osebo says, to him, fashion is madness and one must dress as such. He added that, that does not mean he is a mad man or whoever chooses to dress that way is mad.

Osebo noted that he prefers to be unique and not dress like everyone else does. He said he has been called all sorts of names, including that he wears maternity dresses following his choice of fashion, however, he is unperturbed.

According to Nana Aba’s baby daddy, the fashion that people are mocking in Ghana is making waves abroad as he has 15 orders from Canada, 18 going to Nigeria, and six clients from Ghana.

“So you see, people always say negative things about my dressing, but they do not know the brain behind it. It is pure business,” Osebo noted in a report by Yen.com.gh.

He said nothing is going to stop him from what he does, and that he has to achieve his goal. “The more they talk, the more I bring out different styles,” Osebo stated firmly.