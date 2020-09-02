The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has recounted how he almost died after he suffered a heartbreak.

According to the controversial politician, he suffered many heartbreaks growing up as a young man but this one hit him hard.

Though he did not mention the lady’s name, he pointed the latter is a beautiful ‘Ga’ woman, who he is still in touch with.

The MP, who has 22 children from two legally married wives and 10 mistresses, disclosed this in an interview.

“She was beautiful and every man’s dream and her crazy nature made me love her more so I was lost on myself when she broke up with me.

“But I was a bit happy too because she was a spendthrift who drained me of my money and she always came around with seductive dresses to tempt me but I didn’t give in,” he said.

When asked of the mystery lady’s whereabouts, he added: “We are still in touch but one thing I adore her for is the ability to keep herself [physiques] till now.

“She is about 57 now but she still looks like someone in her 30s and in taking revenge, I always call her though she is uncomfortable when we talk,” he bragged.