A woman is thanking her lucky stars after her neighbour failed to rape her due to premature ejaculation.

The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, is claiming that he was carrying out the attempted rape as revenge because his neighbours were bewitching him.

According to the man, his neighbours use ‘juju’ to make him sleep with the complainant at night to enrich themselves.

The Chronicle reports that when the ‘bewitched man’ appeared before Gwanda Magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, he insisted on explaining and justifying why he had attempted to rape his neighbour.

“Your Worship I would like to explain my situation. The complainant’s family uses goblins to make me sleep with the complainant at night in order to gain riches.

“This has been happening for a while now. I, therefore, wanted to have my revenge and that’s why I did what I did,” he said.