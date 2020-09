Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has got Ghanaians talking with her new video flaunting a completely flat tummy and her heavy chest.

Maame Serwaa wore a jumpsuit tight enough to lay bare her exact figure.

Her very flat tummy as well as her heavy chest cannot miss the eye of anyone who sees the video.

READ ALSO:

The young actress shared the video on her Instagram page and her fans have reacted massively with some asking how Maame Serwaa got her flat tummy.

Watch video below: