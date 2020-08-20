Popular comic actor, Yaw Dabo, has hinted of plans to kill his desire to date colleague Maame Serwaa as he no longer fits her ‘level’.

He said at a tender age, he professed love for the curvaceous actress, but her current stature has made it impossible to pursue his dreams.

He said her physique and wealth do not correspond to his, and the earlier he forgets about her the better for him.

That notwithstanding, he sent a special love-filled birthday message to her as she turns 20.

He still insists he will always be a support system for the actress, and with mixed feelings of love and sorrow, he wished her well in her endeavors.

Watch comic video below: