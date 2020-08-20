Former President John Mahama has questioned the reasoning behind the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) claim of having performed better than any other government since independence.

Mr Mahama was of the view that the Akufo-Addo-led government is only engaging in propaganda and self-praise.

Are they (NPP) living on Jupiter or living here in Ghana? This is what happens when the leadership gets detached from the reality on the ground [sic], he told the chiefs and people of the Asogli State in the Volta region.

In the four years I served as president of this country, I added GHC 54 billion to the public debt, that GHC 54 billion, if you look over all this country, you’ll see evidence of what the GHC 54 billion was used to do. The current administration has borrowed GHC 140 billion from 2017 to date but has virtually nothing to show for it other than consuming resources, he added.

The NDC flagbearer also noted that the December elections are very critical in shaping the destiny and future of the teeming youth and the country.

We are at a crossroads in our country, our economy is in the Intensive Care Unit. In the history of the Fourth Republic, the economy has not been as bad as it is today. The NPP should not use Covid-19 as an excuse because the economy was already struggling before the pandemic hit, Mr Mahama further noted.



