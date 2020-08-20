Ghanaian pastor who founded the Word Miracle Church International, later Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has taken to social media to celebrate 35 years of marriage.

The man of God tied the knot with his wife, Vivian Agyinasare more than three decades ago and in the post he wrote a touching message to her for accepting to spend the rest of her life with him.

This month marks 35 sweet years of marriage to this lovely lady.

Honey, it was an honour to have left my father and mother to be joined to you for life. I love you, sweetie, he wrote.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has taken to social media to celebrate 35 years of marriage to his wife Vivian.

In 1984, Agyinasare was ordained as a missionary by Enoch Agbodzo.

In 1986, he traveled to Nigeria to study crusade planning under the leadership of Benson Idahosa in Benin City, Nigeria.

He is currently (2015) the senior pastor of the Perez Dome, which has a 14,000-seater auditorium, regarded as the largest auditorium in Ghana.