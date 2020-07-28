Controversial politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has reacted to an assertion by Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

Mr Agyapong, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen afternoon political show on Monday, defended the banking sector cleanup by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and described the exercise as the greatest commandment of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the maverick politician and business mogul, the banking sector was in a sorry state due to the crippling debts of the banks. He argued that the clean-up exercise was necessary.

“It was necessary that Ken Ofori-Atta and President Akufo-Addo take the hard decision to change things in the financial sector, the banks owed a lot, but today President Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta are being blamed,” he posited.

Reacting to Bishop Agyinasare’s comment that the government had a hand in collapsing eight indigenous banks in the country, Mr Agyapong said the revered Man of God did not have his facts right.

“Bishop Agyinasare doesn’t have the right details, please get your facts right Bishop,” he said.