The Ghanaian Museum page on Twitter has released a photo of Real Madrid’s president Santiago Bernabeu pinning his club’s badge on the chest of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The football match took place circa August in 1962.

Real Madrid president Santiago Bernabeu pinning his club’s badge on the chest of Kwame Nkrumah (middle, all white) after the Spanish giants visited Ghana and were held by the Black Stars to a 3-3 draw in 1962. Ohene Djan (1st from left) looks on.

Meanwhile, the historical match between Black Stars and Real Madrid didn’t take place at Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu or some other exotic arena, the match happened in Ghana – at the old Accra Sports Stadium, which resulted in a 3-3 score.

