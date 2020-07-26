Manchester United sealed a third-placed finish in the Premier League, and a Champions League qualifying spot, with a tight 1-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

In a nervous and error-strewn game, United won a penalty in the 71st minute when Wes Morgan brought down Anthony Martial.

Despite having a poor game, Bruno Fernandes coolly sent Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with the spot-kick.

READ ALSO

Jonny Evans was shown a red card for an ugly late challenge on Scott McTominay before Jesse Lingard added a second in injury time after he caught Kasper Schmeichel trying to dribble out of his own penalty area.

With Chelsea beating Wolves at Stamford Bridge they secured fourth place, with Leicester missing out on the Champions League qualifying places in fifth position.