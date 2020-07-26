Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates with teammate Cesar Azpilicueta after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on July 26, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums Image credit: Getty Images
Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud were on target as Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League next season with a routine victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

With a point needed to earn a top-four spot, Frank Lampard’s side started tentatively but Mount eased the nerves with an unstoppable curled free-kick effort in first-half stoppage-time.

And a minute later the 20-year-old turned creator, feeding Giroud who rounded Rui Patricio to double Chelsea’s advantage before the interval.

Wolves, who needed a victory to guarantee sixth place, provided little of the attacking endeavour we have become accustomed to this season, failing to test Willy Caballero, who replaced the out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, as Chelsea controlled proceedings to win the game very comfortably.

Victory sees Chelsea finish fourth, behind Manchester United who claimed their Champions League spot with a narrow win at Leicester City.

Wolves, meanwhile, drop a place into seventh below Tottenham and need the Blues to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup to seal a second successive Europa League place.