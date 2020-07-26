Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud were on target as Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League next season with a routine victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

With a point needed to earn a top-four spot, Frank Lampard’s side started tentatively but Mount eased the nerves with an unstoppable curled free-kick effort in first-half stoppage-time.

And a minute later the 20-year-old turned creator, feeding Giroud who rounded Rui Patricio to double Chelsea’s advantage before the interval.

Wolves, who needed a victory to guarantee sixth place, provided little of the attacking endeavour we have become accustomed to this season, failing to test Willy Caballero, who replaced the out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, as Chelsea controlled proceedings to win the game very comfortably.

Victory sees Chelsea finish fourth, behind Manchester United who claimed their Champions League spot with a narrow win at Leicester City.

Wolves, meanwhile, drop a place into seventh below Tottenham and need the Blues to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup to seal a second successive Europa League place.