Andre Ayew has been named in WhoScored’s Championship Team of the Season following a superb 2019-20 campaign with Swansea City.

Ayew is the only player of the Swans to make the cut. The 30-year-old played a key role in securing a spot in the playoffs for the club.

The U-20 World Cup winner scored 15 times and provided an additional seven assists for Steve Cooper’s side and was the third most fouled player (99) in the Championship this season.

The Ghana skipper was rated 7.35 by Whoscored.com. Only three players in the team earned a better rating than Ayew.

READ ALSO

Ayew has set sights on Premier League promotion with Swansea. To achieve that they will have to win the playoffs.

Swansea will face Brentford at home in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals on Sunday before travelling to Griffin Park for the return leg three days later.

Fulham faces Cardiff City in the other semi. The winner of the final will play in the Premier League next season.