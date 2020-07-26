Police in the Northern region have begun investigations into an assault case against a security man of the Northern School of Business in Tamale.

A report was made by the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mohammed Alidu, that two students, Sadat Yussif aged 22 and Abubakari Huseina, 18, allegedly assaulted the security man when he found them in the dining hall at an odd hour.

Mr Alidu explained master Yussif went to the girls’ dormitory and invited her to join him at the school’s dining hall.

Upon sighting the security man minutes after being together, the female student bolted and in the security man’s attempt to arrest Yussif he was allegedly pushed down hitting his head on an object.

The impact of the fall caused him to sustain a wide cut on the left side of his head, rendering him unconscious.

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, told JoyNews the security man is currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital whilst the two students have been arrested and assisting the police with investigations