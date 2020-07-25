The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested Abdallah Yakubu, suspected to have stolen 12 goats and three sheep at Kamina, a suburb of Tamale.

According to Police, the suspect was together with his accomplice, Alidu Abdullai (Burger)during the operation but he managed to escape arrest.

The Northern Regional Police Crimes Officer, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong, confirming the incident to Adom News, said the ‘runaway criminal’, Burger, was using a Toyota Corolla salon car to escort the animals and the vehicle was intercepted.

According to Superintendent Agyemang, the arrest was made upon intelligence received that a Mercedes Benz mini bus was carrying stolen animals on the Kamina road.

The Crime Officer added that the suspected goat thieves were given a hot chase in the Corolla car and the police had to immobilise the tyres and shot suspect Yakubu before getting him arrested.

Meanwhile, suspect Abdullai is yet to be arrested while suspect Yakubu is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.