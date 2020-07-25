RuffTown Records Chief Executive Officer, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has unveiled a new talent he might soon drop on Ghanaians and she’s a carbon copy of the late great Ebony Reigns.

The singer, known as Lisa, is Bullet’s actual niece – the daughter of one of his siblings.

She has dreadlocks like the late Ebony Reigns and sings just a bit like her. Bullet over the past few days has shared videos of Lisa singing on his timeline, asking Ghanaians if he should sign her to his label.

So far, people seem impressed with her talent as they keep comparing her to Ebony and begging Bullet to sign her.

One follower wrote: “Awww … All I hear is Bony… Beautiful voice,”

Another added: “Nice voice…She looks like late Ebony and the voice sounds the same, Abeg she’s qualified.”

Since her death, numerous so-called Ebony lookalikes have popped up but it seems the real one would be coming from Bullet’s family.

Watch videos below: