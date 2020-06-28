Bullet

Bullet, a member of the defunct music group, Ruff and Smooth, is crying foul as his former partner, Ahkan sold their duet without his permission.

Their hit song, ‘Shaba’, which gained massive airplay in 2015, has been re-birthed as a soundtrack for an American movie.

Bullet, reacting to the development, felt disrespected and cheated as he was not involved in the contract signing or agreement with the American company.

He, however, clarified he had prior knowledge of the company’s intent through his former partner, Smooth (now Ahkan), but was excluded when the music was being sold.

The musician-turned producer revealed he only knew of the sale when the official trailer of the movie was aired.

Additionally, Bullet revealed he was aware Ahkan had amassed huge sums as a result of the sale, a situation he claims is unfair to him.

He is, therefore, appealing for help for justice to prevail.

In 2015, Theophilus Baah, a brother of my former partner Akhan, who happened to be the manager of my defunct group Ruff n Smooth, comprising of myself and Ahkan informed me about a movie company in America who has shown interest in using our song as their movie soundtrack. To make my story short, i just found out the movie is out and our song been used without my permission nor me seeing any legal contract and a huge sum of money being taken by my former partner's brother. I feel so disrespected and cheated, two people cannot create music for one party to silently sell the music and take the money without the knowledge of the other. I need HELP, i want Justice maybe social media can help me. #JUSTICE4BULLET

