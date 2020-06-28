Bullet, a member of the defunct music group, Ruff and Smooth, is crying foul as his former partner, Ahkan sold their duet without his permission.

Their hit song, ‘Shaba’, which gained massive airplay in 2015, has been re-birthed as a soundtrack for an American movie.

Bullet, reacting to the development, felt disrespected and cheated as he was not involved in the contract signing or agreement with the American company.

He, however, clarified he had prior knowledge of the company’s intent through his former partner, Smooth (now Ahkan), but was excluded when the music was being sold.

The musician-turned producer revealed he only knew of the sale when the official trailer of the movie was aired.

Additionally, Bullet revealed he was aware Ahkan had amassed huge sums as a result of the sale, a situation he claims is unfair to him.

He is, therefore, appealing for help for justice to prevail.