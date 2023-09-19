Artiste Manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet has disclosed that he is still paying debts he incurred following a contract he signed with a company to get money to push the works of the late Ebony.

Speaking in an interview, the CEO of Ruff Town records noted that, he signed a contract with Midas Touch to get financial backing to promote Ebony’s works and career.

However, his expectations of recouping from the investment to pay back his debt ended when Ebony unexpectedly died in car crash few months after the contract.

Bullet said notwithstanding the shock of the death of Ebony and subsequently, knowing very well that his investments had gone down the drain, he still faced the burden of paying back Midas Touch’s investment per the contract.

“Do you know I have not finished paying Midas Touch records for the contract we signed for Ebony. As we speak now, I still owe Midas Touch records and I am still paying for it because the contract was supposed to run for some number of years for which they (Midas Touch) will share proceeds from works of the artistes but we all know what happened.

“Since the contract didn’t mention what will happen in the case of death, I had no choice than to pay back the money they invested which I’m still doing,” he said.

Bullet’s comments comes in the wake of allegations that he is an occultist who sacrificed his signees at the peak of their careers following Wendy Shay’s car crash last week.

His comments about Ebony leaving him in debt was part of a submission on his personal struggles as an artiste manager during the show.

Bullet also opened up about his personal struggles including battling the emotional torture of not ever knowing his mother.

“I have been through tough times. From sleeping on the street, in the studios and living with relatives who are not my biological parents. As we speak now, I have never met my mother before and I don’t even know how she looks like.

“It will be wrong for anyone to say that I am into occultism because when I was suffering, I didn’t even think about that and will be stupid to do that now when God is blessing me now,” he stated.