Wendy Shay’s manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang popularly known as Bullet has disclosed she suffered a fractured nose after her unfortunate accident last weekend.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bullet said the tipper truck run into Wendy Shay’s Jeep Wrangler from behind causing her to hit her head on the dashboard.

He noted that, Wendy Shay who was with her personal assistant was returning home after a video shoot for her new song when the accident occurred.

Bullet revealed that, due to the severity of her injuries, Wendy Shay will go to Germany for a thorough medical checkup.

“We are trying to get her back to Germany for further checks. We are going to see the police this morning. We have been there, and they said they have to test the car and everything. We hope they get done soon,” he stated.

Bullet also denied claims that he is a cultist, adding that, the situation has rather caused him to be spiritually awake.

“The enemy is always around and I have to pray harder. Ghanaians should also remember me in their prayers. I didn’t start the label with juju or anything. No matter how strong people see me, I am human. Imagine if anything like that happened? he quizzed.

MORE: