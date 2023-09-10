Singer Wendy Shay has been involved in a car accident.

A UTV news report indicates that the accident happened on Saturday night on the Kwabenya road in Accra.

Wendy’s Jeep Wrangler vehicle with the registration number plate, SHAY 21-19 is seen with a mangled front side in a video shared by the television station.

Reports say Wendy’s car collided with a tipper truck loaded with sand.

In a live account of the incident on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’, the Deputy News Editor of the station, Prince Obimpeh who chanced on the scene said Wendy Shay had complained of a severe headache at the moment.

“You are aware that the stretch of road between the ACP Junction and Kwabenya is typically clear at night, thus despite the presence of police, cars are frequently travelling at top speed.

“Coming out of the valley, not far from the KNUST Accra Campus Junction, I noticed a group of people gathering around a car,” he narrated.

He added that he decided to park and check out what had happened.

“I saw a woman in dreadlocks who looked like Wendy Shay getting out of a car. When I got closer, I noticed that it was Wendy Shay. The number plate of her Wrangler is customised with her name,” he further noted.

The reporter said he got closer and asked a few question but Wendy looked restless and had complained of severe pain in the head; she had hit her head on the dashboard.

In the meantime, she has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wendy Shay recently released two songs ‘Every Man Cheats’ and ‘Heartless.’