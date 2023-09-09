A 23-year-old man is reported to have stabbed his sister for preventing him from killing his own mother at Twifo 34 in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central region.

According to reports, the suspect inflicted cutlass wounds on his 57-year-old mother for preventing him from selling her cocoa beans.

His elder sister, Vida Nanor who was home rushed to prevent the suspect from killing their mother.

But an angry Joseph is said to have rushed on his sister and stabbed her multiple times.

The victim, Vida Nanor is currently receiving urgent medical care at the Twifo Praso District Government.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is in custody at the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Police Command assisting with investigation.