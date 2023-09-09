The government has announced a new cocoa price at the opening of the 2023/2024 cocoa season.

A bag of cocoa has moved from GH¢800.00 per bag to GH¢1,308.00 per bag.

The new price moved the price per tonne from GH¢ 12,800.00 to GH¢ 20,943.00.

The new price represents 63.5 per cent increment of the previous one.

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this at Tepa on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He said the new price was the highest in the sub region in the last 15 years and was meant to improve the livelihoods of the farmers and for a fair and remunerative price for their efforts.