The reception Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, got when he personally shopped for groceries at Palace Mall has affirmed the fact he is the man of the masses.

Some shoppers, upon sighting the artiste, threw coronavirus safety protocol to the wind as they rushed to have a feel of their mentor.

Not even the attendants could turn a blind eye on the presence of Shatta Wale as he was stylishly whisked away.

Chants of his slogan filled the air as he excitedly welcomed his fans.

He, thereafter, posted videos of his encounter on social media and thanked his fans for making him enjoy himself.

ALSO READ

He had a similar experience when he visited an Accra-based radio station for an entertainment interview.

He was greeted with a large crowd as he made a move to exit the building, so thick was the crowd his assistants had a difficult time maneuvering to whisk him out.

Watch Shatta’s video below: