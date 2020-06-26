Following the Supreme Court ruling which gave the Electoral Commission (EC) the green light to compile a new voters register, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is galvanising its grassroots to turn up in their millions to register for the new voters ID card.

National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said given their resolve to kick out the corrupt government, not even Coronavirus (COVID-19) will prevent them from registering.

Shocked by his position, host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Philip Osei Bonsu asked whether COVID-19 is no longer a threat, he said “it is war, if we perish; we perish.”

Mr Gyamfi could not understand why anyone will think the NDC will boycott the registration exercise when it is seeking to rescue the “soul of the nation which has been corrupted by this government.”

“We should not go and register,” OB in your dreams; if we die, we die,” he added.

The NDC man urged Ghanaians to wear their face mask, use hand sanitiser and observe social distancing protocols at the registration centres to prevent spread.

“We know the situation is risky; we will pray and God will protect us,” Mr Gyamfi said.