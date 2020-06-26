General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asideu Nketia has reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling on the compilation of a new voters’ register for the December polls.

He expressed satisfaction at the ruling although the court did not grant most of the reliefs it was seeking.

He said “the court has just delivered the verdict which has granted our request for the inclusion of the existing voter card as breeder document for the compilation of the new voters’ register. We feel vindicated.”

The Supreme Court has, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the Electoral Commission has the power to compile a new register.

Private citizen Mark Takyi-Banson and the opposition NDC filed the case in court asking that it stops the EC from compiling the register or allow the use of the birth certificate and voters ID card by prospective voters as proof of identification.

But in its ruling on Thursday, the court said the EC can go ahead and compile the new register with the Ghana Card, denying the NDC and Mr Takyi-Banson’s request for the old voters’ ID to be used.