An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday sentenced Baba Musah a 24-year-old mason to 27-years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a pastor of his holy bible and a another lady of her handbag.

Musah was sentenced to 15-years for robbing Madam Patience Adzimahe of her bag containing phones, cash, and other valuables; and 12-years for forcibly taking Pastor Yaw Domey’s bag containing a Holy Bible and an Identity Card. The sentences are to run consecutively.

He denied robbing both victims but was found culpable after trial.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusua Appiah that, both complainants are neighbours at Ashongman Estate whilst Musah was a resident of Narhman, all suburbs of Accra.

The prosecution said on March 20, 2019, at about 0500 hours, Pastor Domey was walking along the road at Ashongman Estates to board a bus when Musah, armed with a kitchen knife approached him, threatened him with it and took his black small bag containing his bible and ID card.

According to Prosecution, Pastor Domey was said to have held Musah in the process but the accused managed to push him to the ground and escaped with the bag, leaving behind his knife and one pair of slippers.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said a few minutes later Madam Adzimahe, a businesswoman who was also going to board a bus, was attacked by Musah.

The Prosecution said the convict took her handbag containing a rechargeable torchlight valued GH¢700.00, cash of CFA100,000.00, and GH¢5,000.00; a Techno Y2 Mobile Phone, Lenovo cellular phone, a Ghanaian passport, NHIS ID card, a pair of spectacles, a body lotion and a deodorant.

He said Musah took-off with the booty and again left the other pair of slippers he was wearing.

Mr Tenkorang said the two victims made separate reports at the Kwabenya Police Station with the knife and slippers and on March 22, 2019, Musah was traced to his wooden structure abode where he was arrested.

The prosecution said during a search in his room, the Pastor’s bag containing the Bible and ID card as well as all the items and CFA 80,000 of Madam Adzimahe minus the Ghana cedis were found.

He said in his cautioned statement he admitted the offense and after investigations, he was arraigned.

