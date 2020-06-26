

Private legal practitioner and host of Joy News’ News file, Samson Lardy Anyeni, has cleared the confusion surrounding the Supreme Court’s ruling on the case between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Supreme Court on Thursday, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the EC should continue with its request to compile a new Voters Register and also allowed it to exclude the use of the existing Voters’ Identification Card as registration document.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Friday morning, Mr Anyenini asserted that the confusion over the apex court’s ruling stemmed from the second relief granted the NDC by the Supreme Court.

The confusion is caused by the second relief granted the NDC by the Supreme Court, which seeks to protect the right to vote of Ghanaians as enshrined in article 42 and 45(a) of the 1992 Constitution.



But the second relief granted them does not give the NDC what it really wanted because the Supreme Court threw out reliefs four and eight which seek for the recognition and acceptance of the Voters’ ID as a registration document for the new voters’ register, he noted.



The first two consequential orders instruct the EC to go ahead with the compilation of the new register and use provisions made in the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 126 and even orders all stakeholders as well as Ghanaians to comply with it.

The third consequential order also instructs all courts of judicature across the country with cases relating to the new voters’ register to accept the ruling of the Supreme Court as the final outcome of the cases brought before it, he further stated.