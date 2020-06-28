

A 50-year-old man, identified as Adeleye Fayemiwo, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

His arrest was made after his daughter lodged a complaint to the police department of the frequent sexual abuse she faces in the hands of her biological father.

The State’s police commissioner, Undie Adie, said Mr Fayemiwo admitted to having numerous carnal knowledge of his daughter at their residence but blamed the incest on alcohol.

Aside his confession, he dropped jaws wider open when he claimed the 13-year-old girl was the one who demanded for the acts after she sneaked into his room.

“I am a farmer and the girl is my daughter. I told her to cook for me but she refused. She used to sneak to my room at night and demand sex. The day we had sex, I took beer and mixed it with hot drink; I did it under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

The suspect explained he remarried after his daughter’s mother left him and does not see the need to defile his daughter if she had not demanded for it.

Meanwhile, the victim has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.