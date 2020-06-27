A 43-year-old father has been arrested for allegedly raping his three-year-old daughter while his wife was in the hospital to give birth.



Father rapes 3-yr-old daughter while his wife was in the labor room; blames evil spirits



Ikechukwu Ekenta, from Ikeduru- Ogwah, Local Government Area of Imo state, is accused of defiling his daughter when her mother was in the hospital.

Speaking at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, the alleged rapist Ikechukwu Ekenta said he was pushed by an evil spirit to commit the act.

He said whenever the spirit possesses him, he starts behaving abnormally. He said that on that fateful day, he used his finger to defile the girl as the urge came.

The wife of the alleged rapist, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekenta, while explaining how she found out, said that on her return from the hospital, she noticed her child was acting like she was in pain while bathing her. She questioned the girl and she accused her dad of penetrating her.

Mrs Ekenta said she asked her husband what transpired and he admitted committing the crime but claimed he used his finger. They took the girl to the hospital where it was noticed that he used his penis, not his hands as he claimed.

Father rapes 3-yr-old daughter while his wife was in the labor room; blames evil spirits



OTHER STORIES:

She stated that she complained to her husband’s parents but they threatened to deal with her if she tells anyone.

The Commissioner For Women And Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue reacted to the incident. She said it was an abominable act, condemnable in all ramifications.