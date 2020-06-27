The United Nations has said it is ‘shocked and deeply disturbed’ by a video clip which appears to show two of its workers ‘having sex’ in an official United Nations (UN) vehicle in Tel Aviv.

In the 18-second video which was posted on Twitter, a man in the back seat of a white car marked with the UN letters is seen being straddled by a woman in a red dress who is moving up and down.

The man is just wearing a t-shirt and shorts and another male passenger in the front of the car appears to be asleep. The vehicle is then driven further down the road.

The UN said all of the car’s occupants are believed to be workers from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation a peacekeeping force based in Jerusalem.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told The Times of Israel: “We are shocked and deeply disturbed by what is seen on the video.

“The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything that we stand for and having been working to achieve in terms of fighting misconduct by UN staff.”

Mr Dujaarric added that the UN expects the investigation to be completed “very quickly” and the couple are close to being identified.

The UN was first made aware of the video earlier this week and is said to know where it was filmed.

Viewers on Twitter expressed their dismay at the clip, with one writing: “Why am I not surprised.”

The person who posted the video, Canadian woman Mattea Merta, is a ‘pro-family representative’ at the UN, according to her Twitter profile.

She wrote above the post: “I present to you…..the UN.”

Another viewer wrote in response to the clip, “No big surprise is it?”

Ms Merta replied: “Nope, not at all. Compared to stories I’ve heard from people who have left their UN jobs…this was an innocent situation.”

Although the UN has strict regulations governing sexual misconduct by its workers, it has repeatedly come under fire for breaches in recent years.

In December, a report claimed peacekeepers at the UN had hundreds of babies with women in Haiti before abandoning the young mothers.