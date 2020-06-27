Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye of P Square fame, has disclosed his nuclear family has tested positive for the infectious coronavirus disease.

According to him, his wife, Lola Omotayo, daughter, Aliona and himself all tested positive about three weeks ago but he decided to keep it to himself.

“My daughter was to self-isolate in her own room and because I was also sick, I could not even see her and I really felt bad and it felt I brought the virus into the house,” he said.

Sharing his recovery story in a video he posted on Instagram, he disclosed the past weeks had been hell for the family but he decided to come out now for the greater good of society.

He added two of his domestic workers also tested positive for the virus with all of them expected to self-isolate in their respective rooms which was difficult.

He, thus, urged all and sundry to follow the safety protocols at all times.

