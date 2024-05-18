Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye of P Square fame has successfully undergone a hair implant surgery.

Mr P as he is popularly known decided to undergo the hair implant because of his receding hairline.

The procedure took place at MedHair Clinic in Istanbul Turkey where he is scheduled to perform at an event.

The musician took to X to update fans and followers on his surgery as he appreciated them for the love and support.

“The surgery hair implant went well and successful! I appreciate everyone looking out for me. I want to say a big Thank You! I’ll still be performing tonight at @foxclubistanbul with a bandage on my head. “The show must go on! All tickets SOLD OUT already! Let’s do this! Mr. P is a trooper and raring to go! Love y’all! Peace,” he posted. Below is the post:

