One half of the music duo, PSquare, Mr P, took people by surprise when he kissed a fan at a concert in Dallas, USA, over the weekend.

In a video that has gone viral, Mr P is seen performing the hit song Beautiful Onyinye with his twin and bandmate, Rudeboy, on the revival tour.

During the performance, the singer, born Peter Okoye, was seen firmly holding the lady’s head with both hands and then planting a peck on her lips.

The act sent fans screaming in excitement while jumping. Mr P subsequently rejoined his brother on stage to continue the performance.

The fan was visibly surprised by Mr P’s gesture and it took her a while to recover.

Some fans reacted to the kiss on social media.

