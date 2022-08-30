A video shared by legendary Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has excited many Ghanaians on social media.

The iconic actress linked up with another iconic actress, Jackie Appiah and folks could not get enough of the pair.

Nadia and Jackie gave folks a nostalgic feel of when they used to act together in movies like ‘Beyonce and Rihana.’

The beautiful duo looked stunning as they slayed in some exquisite attire and danced to Lasmid’s Friday Night.

Nadia had on a beautiful gold gown which gleamed beautifully as rays of light bounced off the shiny material.

Jackie also looked equally good in an ash straight dress.

It was all joy when the two veterans hanged out.

They had beautiful smiles on their faces and looked like they were having a good time. It is not often folks get to see Jackie and Nadia hang out privately, so folks were happy when they saw the footage of the pair.