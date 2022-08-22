Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has left her manager Samira Yakubu speechless after she picked a fork and used it to eat her plate of Ga kenkey.

The two travelled to the area around Ada Foah for the wedding of Sidiku Buari Samera, who is the younger sister of fellow Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari.

They lodged at Aqua Safari Resort for the weekend.

In a video that was spotted on the Snapchat handle of Jackie Appiah, she was seen enjoying her time at the resort and soaking in the breathtaking view of the resort.

However, one video that was striking was where they were enjoying their lunch, and Jackie decided to enjoy her Ga kenkey meal with a fork.

In Ghana, the meal is enjoyed using the hand. With Jackie using the fork, it came as a cultural shock for Samira, who took the video.

In the video, she said: “See this girl, she is eating kenkey with fork. How? And look at me, using my hand. These Canadians they will kill me shy. Na waa ooo.”

Samira, in jest, said she has never seen anyone using a fork to eat Ga kenkey and that she would use her hand to truly enjoy her meal. She hinted that Jackie being a Canadian citizen, also plays a role in her wanting to use cutlery to eat the local delicacy.