The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has reacted to viral reports which suggest a woman died in the facility after an alleged wrong medication.

One Kuta Imma of the Ghana Institute of Languages on Friday took to Facebook to narrate how he lost his wife at the facility.

Management of Ridge, in a statement dated June 26, 2020, acknowledged sighting the viral report regarding the demise of a lady at the hospital.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, it disclosed investigations have been launched into the circumstances which led to the patient’s demise.

It has also assured that findings of the investigations would be made public, adding that as a facility that operates an open-door service, it will urge clients to report any misgiving or seek clarity at all times.