Actor and comic singer, Funny Face, has called for accolades as he becomes the first comedian to launch a music album.

Dubbed ‘Animal Kingdom’, the project, which is a 17-track album, has only five singles and 12 songs featuring some top artistes.

The title is derived from his songs which were named after some domestic animals, of which some have already made airwaves after their release years ago.

“Cow and chicken, Aponkyi, Apotro, Dabu Dabu, Akonfem, Agama Lizard,” are just a few of the animals listed in his Animal Kingdom album.