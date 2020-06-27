Multiple award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi, has taken a dig at social media users who fancy flashy lifestyles and follow people like Hushpuppi on the Internet.

Hushpuppi has dominated headlines across the globe this week for allegedly scamming 1.9M people for $435M including fraudulent paycheques.

On Thursday, Dubai Police Headquarters released a video of how they used social media tools to track and arrest the self-acclaimed millionaire.

Reacting to the news, Miss Djansi, in a Twitter post questioned why 2.4 million African youth are following him on Instagram.

She said African youth should have followed the Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, because he is an African too, adding that “If you follow someone because they display an ostentatious lifestyle, it reveals who YOU are.”

She tweeted: “2.4 million followers. Majority African youth. What were you following him for? The cars? Designer clothes? Or studying his fraud skills? Any of y’all follow @elonmusk? He’s African too. If u follow someone cos they display an ostentatious lifestyle, it reveals who YOU are.”