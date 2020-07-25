A report about the circumstances surrounding the death of Leonard Richard Sam – a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) – has been submitted to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The report was submitted by a seven-member-fact-finding-committee constituted by GES.

The committee, chaired by Prof Francis Kofi Ampong, also included Dr Kwaku Baah Benjamin, a representative from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, Oforikrom Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kingsley Osei-Kwakye and a representative from the Parent-Teacher Association, Francis Kwadwo Kusi.

The rest were Oforikrom Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Dorothy Opare Baidu, a representative from the Teacher Union, Peter Boateng, and a representative of the Regional Director of Education, Stephen Ofori.

The committee, in a period of two weeks, was tasked to look into the circumstances that led to delays by school authorities to attend to the student, eventually leading to his untimely death.

The Committee, aside this, was also tasked to listen to the grievances of the students and give them a platform to voice their concerns.

Chairman of the committee, Prof. Kofi Ampong, in his media interaction after submitting the report, declined to comment on the details of the report but expressed hope that the findings and recommendations will inform management on any further action and also ensure such an occurrence will not happen again in any SHS in Ghana.