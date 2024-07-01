KNUST SHS is anticipating a thunderous win at the national championship after qualifying for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) with a grandiose victory.

The school is entering the national competition with 76 points, having excelled in the Ashanti regional qualifiers.

They outcompeted Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College, Barekese SHS, and Dwamena Akenten SHS to secure a spot at the nationals.

KNUST SHS demonstrated its invincibility by dominating all rounds of the contest.

By the end of the second round, the school led with 51 points, leaving no chance for their competitors to inch closer.

While KNUST SHS continued to extend their lead in each round, the other schools seemed to lose hope of even qualifying as top losing schools.

The KNUST SHS auditorium erupted in wild jubilation after the host school won with a whopping 51-point margin ahead of their closest contender, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College, which garnered 25 points.

Barekese SHS and Dwamena Akenten SHS trailed the contest with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

As the motto of KNUST SHS denotes “Forward be our watchword”, the “Mmadwemma” are poised to push through at the national stage and reclaim their status.