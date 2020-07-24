Students of the Kwame Nkruma University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) have paid their last respects to their colleague, Leonard Richard Sam, who fell ill on campus, leading to his death after alleged neglect.

The class prefect for the final year business student was laid to rest this morning and some of his colleagues could not help but snap their fingers in pain.

They described the late student as intelligent in all standards, one who was selfless in bringing his colleagues on board in matters relating to studies.

“It was rather unfortunate that we lost him, but now we are just encouraging ourselves; though he is no more, he will forever remain in our hearts. He was a good person to everyone who has an encounter with him. He will not hesitate but will help me solve my problem concerning any of the studies,” the tribute read.

His funeral saw the education directorate, teacher unions, friends and other sympathisers join the family to pay their last respects to the 17-year-old.

The Ghana Education Service, sharing in the family’s pain, donated GH¢5,000.00 among other donations towards his funeral.

The student, before his demise, complained of stomach ache on campus but he could not get help on time and sadly died at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

The school authorities allegedly neglected the student for fears of COVID-19, leaving his colleagues to play roles as caretakers before his death.

Two committees are investigating accusation of neglect by school authorities and circumstances leading to his death.

His parents are hopeful the committees’ joint findings would give them justice.