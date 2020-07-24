Assistant Headmaster of Ejisu Senior Technical High School has been arrested and detained by police for detaining two students in his office.

The students were locked up overnight for allegedly stealing an electric stabilizer belonging to the school.

One of them, who attempted suicide whilst in the office, has been discharged from the Ejisu Government Hospital.

Kofi Appiah allegedly forced the students to strip half-naked and held them overnight for allegedly stealing the school’s electric stabiliser worth GH¢4,000.00.0

A taxi driver, who spotted them attempting to scale a fence wall with the stolen item, caught and handed them over to authorities on July 21, 2020, at about 8: pm.

One of the students is said to have taken in liquid soap he picked from the detention room in what is believed to be attempted suicide.

He started foaming from the mouth when the colleague shouted for help to attract teachers and students who rushed him to hospital.

Police described the Assistant Headmaster’s action is illegal and condemnable.

Public Relations Officer at the Ashanti Regional Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said the teacher “has no right” to treat the students that way.

”You can’t put somebody in a room and lock the person overnight. Per our laws, I don’t think anybody can do that unless a police officer or a security officer. He [assistant headmaster] has no right,” he said.

ASP Ahianyo said the Assistant Headmaster abused the provision.

“If you suspect anybody to have committed an offence, the appropriate place to send the person is the police station.

“You cannot take the law into your hands and subject the person to any kind of treatment,” he explained.